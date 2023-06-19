Barbara Davis, from Torpoint, who recently celebrated her 100th birthday has sadly passed away.
To celebrate her birthday, a party was held at the Manor Care Home in Liskeard where she was visited by Liskeard Mayor, Simon Cassidy.
Barbara also received a birthday card from King Charles III.
Cllr Cassidy said: “I was really saddened to hear Barbara has passed away - she was an amazing lady with a fighting spirit who spent all her life in South East Cornwall and was much loved by everyone who knew her - our thoughts are with her family and friends at this difficult time as well as with everyone at Manor House Care home who looked after her so well.”