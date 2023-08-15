The family of a man who was killed in a collision near Laneast, have paid tribute to a “much-loved father, partner, and son.”
Scott Stephenson, aged 40 and from Bude, died after the van he was driving was involved in a collision on Thursday 3 August on the A395.
The family of Mr Stephenson have made the following tribute:
“Scott Stephenson from Bude Cornwall, died suddenly on the morning of 3rd August 2023, taken too early. Scott was a much-loved father, partner, and son. He lived his life working hard to provide for and support his family, who he loved unconditionally.
“Scott did not take life seriously and everyone knew him as a larger-than-life, friendly, and outgoing character who would do anything for anyone. He will be sadly missed.”
The road was closed for eight-and-a-half hours while the Roads Policing Team carried out an investigation of the scene.
The circumstances surrounding the collision are being investigated and anyone with any relevant information and dashcam footage is asked to contact police via our website or by telephoning 101, quoting log 148 of 03/08/23.