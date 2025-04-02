A TOWN council has paid tribute to a long serving volunteer who is stepping down.
Brian Conner has served as the mace bearer in the town for the last 38 years.
A spokesperson for Bodmin Town Council said: “It is the end of an era for us as we sadly say goodbye and a huge thank you to Brian Conner who is stepping down as mace bearer after an incredible 38 years of voluntary service to our town.
“Born in Bodmin, Brian was stationed in Jamaica with the DCLI and played for St Lawrence’s football club.
“Memorable moments as mace bearer include meeting HRH Prince Phillip in 2000 and his role in the remembrance parades over the years.
“Wishing you all the best Brian, thank you”.