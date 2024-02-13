More than 100 people are lined up to take on an alternative triathlon to raise money for charity.
The Cornwall Air Ambulance Swim, SUP-Run Challenge will take place at Siblyback Lake in Liskeard on Sunday, April 28 towards helping to secure a second AW169 helicopter.
The participants will take on a 750m lake swim, followed by a 1.5km stand-up paddle (SUP), and finishing with a 5km loop around the lake.
The event is suitable for all skill levels from novice to seasoned triathlete, and you can enter either as an individual or as a team of three, taking on one stage each.
Rob Foster, a fundraising officer for events and challenges, said: “Following the huge success of last year’s event we are delighted to bring back our Alternative Triathlon to the stunning location of Siblyback Lake.
“The day is set to be filled with energy, entertainment, and a great atmosphere. So come along and join us, grab some mates if you want to, and challenge yourself. You’ll even get some goodies to take away with you.
“We hope you’ll be inspired to support us in the lead up to the event, and please know that all your fundraising efforts will help us to raise the vital funds needed to purchase a second aircraft, and ultimately save even more lives.”
Registration is open now and can be found at the charity’s website at cornwallairambulancetrust.org/events