For Cornwall’s tri-service safety officers (TSSOs), who deal with police, ambulance, and fire and rescue incidents, no two days are the same.
The lifesaving TSSOs have been called ‘an essential part of Cornwall’s emergency services team’, as figures have been revealed which highlight the essential work they are doing.
TSSOs work across Cornwall respond to 999 calls to help save lives, treat people, solve incidents, and reduce demand on Cornwall’s three emergency services.
Not only do they respond to emergency incidents, but they also visit homes, businesses, community venues and care homes to solve problems by drawing on their health, fire and police insights.
Inspector Miles Topham, Devon & Cornwall Police explained: “As well as being an essential part of Cornwall’s emergency response, monitoring and responding to 999 calls, our TSSOs also work to deliver projects which help to safeguard our community, undertake health and safety checks on homes and undertake prevention projects.
“This year TSSOs delivered 200 Raizer chairs to care homes to help enable people to be safer at home. Officers have also provided training in their use with the aim in reducing frontline demand on emergency services for slips, trips and falls.
“All TSSO’s now carry a Raizer chair in their vehicle because of the £35k funding gained in support of this project. In the long term this work aims to reduce the calls coming into our 999 service so we can respond to those most in need.”
The tri-service safety officer role is a Cornwall-first programme which was established in 2014 when the first officer was on call.
Since TSSO’s launched in Cornwall, other services in the UK have started similar programmes inspired by or modelled on the growing, successful programme.
Following a successful pilot in Cornwall, the tri-service programme expanded twice; since October 2021, 13 full-time TSSOs have been based in Bude, Callington, Fowey, Hayle, Helston, Liskeard, Lostwithiel, Looe/Polruan, St Dennis, Perranporth, St Ives, St Just and Torpoint.
TSSOs now deal with increasing numbers of community safety incidents.
Figures released by partners show that TSSOs in Cornwall responded to 3,000 incidents with close to 50 incidents where they administered urgent, first aid using cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) or defibrillators.
TSSOs attended 604 police logs, responded to 493 ambulance calls, conducted 486 home risk reduction visits, and spent nearly 4000 hours on safeguarding activity.
Their presence enabled fire engines to be available to respond to emergencies 1207 hours more than if they weren’t in post.
Amanda, a member of the public from Halestown near St Ives revealed: “My elderly neighbour fell down the stairs and was at the bottom of the stairs overnight.
“I found her in the morning and dialled 999, and Dan a tri-service officer arrived within 30 minutes with first aid equipment and the knowledge to keep her safe. He was amazing.
“He took her blood pressure and monitored her whilst we waited for the ambulance. He then also took note of areas where the home wasn’t safe to solve the issues and he called to follow up and see how she was after the fall.”
Chief fire officer, Kath Billing said: “Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service continue to be exceptionally proud of what jointly the police, ambulance, council and fire and rescue services have achieved for Cornwall. This is true collaboration, led by Miles Topham, Ashley Mann and Andy Barrett across our services, continuing to work together designing, delivering and expanding this unique role which delivers real differences and positive life changes for some of the most vulnerable people within our communities.
“Our tri-service safety officers never cease to amaze me with all they do and how they help people, their passion and professionalism is outstanding.
“We have 13 officers across Cornwall and I cannot wait for the collaboration to double and triple this number and double and triple the numbers of people they can support to live safe and independent lives.”
Inspector Topham, Devon & Cornwall Police added: “As the TSSO role has been so successful, we are looking to continue growing the service in Cornwall, by increasing the number of Tri-Service officers to 20, with recruitment starting subject to obtaining the necessary funding before the end of 2023.”