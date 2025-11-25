Trelawney Garden Centre in Wadebridge is partnering with Hospice UK to launch a heartwarming festive initiative by donating a real Christmas tree to Little Harbour Children’s Hospice South West.
The garden centre is also arranging a special visit from Santa to spread joy, share gifts, and create magical moments for patients and their families.
Blue Diamond’s group relationship manager Jill Kerr said: “We are honoured to partner with Hospice UK during this special time of year. Hospices play an extraordinary role in providing compassionate palliative care, helping people live with comfort, dignity, and love. Supporting their work is truly a privilege.
“We hope that our Christmas trees and Santa visits bring warmth and joy to families, lifting festive spirits and creating treasured memories for everyone involved.”
Children's Hospice South West has been caring for babies, children and young people with life-threatening and life-limiting conditions for more than 30 years by providing hospice care and professional family support services. The care offered is not just about medical and nursing support for babies, children and young people but enriching the lives of them and their whole family.
Hospice UK’s Mike Clarke says: “We’re so grateful for this wonderful act of festive goodwill from Blue Diamond which will help to bring comfort to the residents and families that we care for. Many hospices are really struggling at the moment, so support like this really matters. I hope it inspires other companies to support their local hospices too.”
Every year, its hospices care for 310,000 people living with life-limiting conditions or facing the end of their life. They provide bereavement, counselling and practical support to 92,000 of those dear to them.
