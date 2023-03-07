The Go Cornwall Bus 73 route from Liskeard to Polperro, departing Liskeard at 16:46 will not run, with the return journey from Polperro to Liskeard at 18:00, the last journey of the evening also affected.
A spokesperson for Transport for Cornwall confirmed the cancellation and apologised to customers for any inconvenience caused.
The spokesperson said: "We're sorry to inform you that GCB (Go Cornwall Bus) route 73 from Liskeard to Polperro will not be running due to driver absence. This will affect the returning journey from Polperro to Liskeard at 18:00, the last journey. We apologise for any inconvenience caused."