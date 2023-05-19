ONGOING industrial disputes continue to have an impact on Great Western Railway (GWR) services to Cornwall and Okehampton.
Staff shortages have led to GWR having to cancel a number of trains today (May 19) due to the lack of staff and come on one of the days when ASLEF, a trade union mostly representing drivers is taking action 'short of a strike' amid the industrial dispute between staff and the Rail Delivery Group (RDG).
In addition to a period of 'action short of a strike' where staff refuses to work on rest days, take overtime, or do anything above what they are contracted to do further strike days are on the horizon with ASLEF announcing further strike days on Wednesday, May 31 and Saturday, June 3.
The RMT union has also announced that there will be 20,000 workers represented by the union staging a walkout on Saturday, June 2; which will mostly impact services such as train managers, catering, and station staff and is also set to cause further disruption.
A number of services have been cancelled or amended for today, May 19 due to staff shortages. In addition to the cancellations and amendments, some services may also have fewer carriages than usual.
Cancelled Services
11:36 Liskeard to Looe due 12:06
12:08 Looe to Liskeard due 12:34
21:15 Exeter St Davids to Okehampton due 21:55
22:19 Okehampton to Exeter St Davids due 23:00
Partially Cancelled Services
17:04 London Paddington to Penzance due 22:24 will be terminated at Plymouth.
It will no longer call at Saltash, St Germans, Liskeard, Bodmin Parkway, Lostwithiel, Par, St Austell, Truro, Redruth, Camborne, St Erth and Penzance.
18:04 London Paddington to Penzance due 22:59 will be terminated at Plymouth.
It will no longer call at Liskeard, Bodmin Parkway, Par, St Austell, Truro, Redruth and Penzance.
19:04 London Paddington to Penzance due 00:35 will be terminated at Plymouth
It will no longer call at Saltash, St Germans, Liskeard, Bodmin Parkway, Lostwithiel, Par, St Austell, Truro, Redruth, Camborne, Hayle, St Erth and Penzance.