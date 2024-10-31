TRAIN services between Liskeard and Looe are suspended due to a signalling fault.
National Rail has confirmed that disruption is likely to last until at least 12pm.
Replacement road transport has been requested to serve stations between the two stations, with bus routes also available.
A spokesperson for National Rail said: “A fault with the signalling system between Liskeard and Looe means the line is closed between these stations. As a result, trains are suspended between these stations.
“Trains between Liskeard and Penzance may also be delayed by up to 20 minutes or cancelled following a shortage of signalling staff earlier today.
“We expect disruption to continue until 12:00.
“Alternative travel advice: Replacement road transport has been requested to operate in both directions between Liskeard and Looe. Further details of this will be advertised when the road transport has been sourced.
“Alternatively, you may use Go Cornwall Bus route 73: Liskeard (Station), St Keyne (Community Centre), Sandplace (Station), Looe (Station).”