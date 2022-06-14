Train operator GWR has its rail network contract renewed until at least 2025

THE Department for Transport (DfT) has announced today (Tuesday) awarded a National Rail Contract (NRC) to Great Western Railway (GWR) to continue operating the rail network across South West England, South Wales and the Thames Valley.

The routes GWR operates include the Cornwall and Devon mainline and branch lines including Plymouth to Calstock and Gunnislake, Liskeard to Looe, Par to Newquay, Truro to Falmouth, St Erth to St Ives, Newton Abbot to Torquay and Paignton, the Exeter to Exmouth Avocet Line, the Exeter to Barnstaple Tarka Line and the recently reopened Exeter to Okehampton Dartmoor Line.

The new contract will run until at least June 21, 2025, with the potential for a further three years at the Secretary of State’s discretion.

In line with the contract, GWR says it is committed to attracting people back to the railway by continuing to deliver improvements in customer experience, while focusing investment on sustainable services, and providing better value for money for customers and the taxpayer.

Since taking over the Great Western franchise in 2015, GWR has seen satisfaction levels among customers climb from 81% to 91%, helped considerably by the introduction of its high-speed Intercity Express Trains and the biggest timetable change in a generation in December 2019.

GWR Managing Director Mark Hopwood said: “We are delighted to have been awarded a National Rail Contract by the Department for Transport, which is a sign of its confidence in GWR as a trusted operator, and means we can continue to build on welcoming more people back to the railway.

“We look forward to working with our rail partners to develop services designed to meet changing customer needs, and putting passengers at the heart of an updated, modern railway.”

Rail Minister Wendy Morton said: “We’re delighted to continue our partnership with Great Western Railway, and excited by its plans to deliver more benefits for local communities.