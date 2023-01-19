TWO-way traffic lights will be in place for two months on the Hannafore Road, Looe, following a small landslip.
Cornwall Council will be carrying out work to stabilise the slope near Bay View and to repair a retaining wall.
Buses and large goods vehicles will not be able to pass through the works site while the traffic lights are in place. The bus companies are aware, says the Council, and alternative transport will be in place.
The project is set to start on January 30 and should be completed by March 30.
Works will be carried out on weekdays between the hours of 7.30am and 5.30pm.