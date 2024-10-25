THE project to refurbish the traffic light gantries at the Torpoint Ferry has been completed ahead of schedule.
The steel gantries, which span the queuing lanes over the A374 at Torpoint and the traffic marshalling area at Devonport, are required to mount the equipment and traffic lights used to control and monitor traffic into the queuing lanes and then subsequently onto the ferry slipways on both sides of the river.
Following a survey which found that extensive areas of the protective coatings on each structure were severely weathered, it was decided to recoat the gantries at the first available opportunity to minimise the risk of corrosion and maximise the life of the structure.
A Tamar Crossings spokesperson added: “We would like to thank everyone for their patience while these essential works were carried out.”
The first phase at the Devonport Gantries took place between June 19 and July 31. The second phase – at the Torpoint Gantries – began on September 9 and was completed on October 23, two days ahead of schedule.