NEARLY 100 separate bids were lodged before a trading estate near St Austell sold for £431,000 at auction.
The Bamber Complex at Roche was listed with a freehold guide price of £300,000 to £325,000 at auction but sold well above that figure after fierce bidding.
Extending to 0.3 hectares (1.3 acres) with several buildings and units, the estate attracted 92 bids before the gavel fell.
Auction appraiser James Lofthouse said: “There was considerable interest in this estate which translated into a sale price more than £100,000 above its guide.
“The new owner has a number of options for this well-located estate, including redevelopment, subject to all necessary consents being obtainable.”
