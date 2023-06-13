TRADERS who found themselves physically blocked out of their own shops without warning by a contractor at a town centre site say they are appalled at the lack of communication involved.
Work has been going on at Liskeard’s former Cattle Market to build the Workshed office space and covered market area, part of a wider scheme to rejeuvenate the area.
The site is owned and is being developed by Cornwall Council, who is also the landlord of the small units at the town end of the site.
When Cornish Soapcakes owner Nina Hills arrived at her workplace for a fourth time to find a fence across the front of her shop, this time padlocked to her own door, preventing her or her customers from getting in, it felt like the last straw.
“I’ve been really, really patient, so far,” she explained.
“I haven’t been able to open my window since February, so customers haven’t been able to see I’m open.
“The noise and dust have been disruptive, and the closing of the pedestrian access from the car park past all of our businesses has also had a massive effect with all of us losing our walk in trade. It’s killed things.”
Nina received a letter in February from contractor Brady Construction Services explaining that work would begin shortly, but says she was never given advance warning of the specific dates when access to her shop would need to be closed off.
Meanhwile upholsterer Debbie Mynott of The Cornish Pedlar said that she “literally had no custom for six weeks”.
“I’ve twice been physically blocked from accessing the shop. It’s been frustrating in the extreme.”
Both she and Nina, as well as their neighbour Hannah Crabb of Smilers Photography, all say that they support the long-term Cattle Market project.
“I’m really behind it, it’s great,” said Debbie.
“I’m on a group that’s looking at getting things into the covered market. We want it to succeed. But it’s a lack of communication, that’s the thing.”
Nina sent an email to Brady Construction Services last week to complain strongly, and said she had an email back almost immediately to say they were investigating what had happened.
With just six small businesses currently at the Cattle Market, and phone numbers clearly visible, Nina says it wouldn’t have been hard to keep people informed, and this would have helped under trying circumstances.
“I’ve had to look for another job so I can cover things,” she said. “In these extremely financially challenging times, I am appalled by the lack of foresight by those involved.”
A spokesperson for Cornwall Council said: “The Council was made aware earlier this month of a complaint raised by a trader on the Cattle Market site, who says that access to their premises had been temporarily blocked due to construction work relating to The Workshed project.
“This matter was immediately raised with the council’s appointed construction contractor, who are now liaising directly with the trader to resolve the complaint.”
Work on the current phase of the former Cattle Market plans is almost done, with The Workshed and Covered Market set to reach full completion in early July.