Tractor stolen from Jacobstowe

It is thought that sometime between June 20 and June 26 a blue Ford 5000 tractor was stolen from the Jacobstowe area of Okehampton.

It was fitted with a front end loader and the licence plate number is OTT 249G. A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: “Please contact us if you see this vehicle or have any information regarding its theft.” Call 101 or email [email protected] or use the webchat via the D&C website, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, , quoting CR/056833/22.