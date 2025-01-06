ORGANISERS of the Saltash Christmas Tractor Run have thanked the local community for their unwavering support in the success of the annual event last month.
Having battled their way through a number of ‘red tape’ issues in the lead-up to the run around health and safety and potential road traffic offences, the event itself proved a real triumph on the night as more than 80 decorated tractors, plus a fire engine from the town, paraded their way through the streets of Saltash and its surrounding area.
Huge crowds lined the streets to watch the illuminated procession, creating what was a magical atmosphere throughout the South East Cornwall town in the lead up to the festive period.
“Thanks to everyone’s support and amazing generosity, a total of £4,866 and 344 presents have been received to support underprivileged children in our community,” said Katie Billing, one of the organisers.
“This has made a massive impact on young people struggling this Christmas and made their Christmas that bit special, especially at a time in need.”
Money and presents collected from the Tractor Run is to be split between the charities, Children’s Wishes Plymouth, Cash for Kids, Mission Christmas and the Saltash Food Bank.
“Once again we can’t thank you enough for the incredible support shown from all of the participants and public that took part. We can’t wait to do it all again this Christmas,” added Katie.
The Billing Family also wished to thank numerous local businesses and organisations for their support in helping the much-loved event go ahead, including Mike and Pauline Hooper, who allowed the use of Tamar View Nurseries car park and facilities as a start and finish point for all of the tractors, as well as also judging the best dressed tractor on the night.