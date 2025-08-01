LOOE Town Council and Looe Business Forum have confirmed the return of Poseidon Town Security for the busy summer period.
Businesses are also linked via a shared radio network, helping to deter shoplifting and report incidents in real time.
Jamie Pearn, Chair of Looe Business Forum said: “I am grateful for the support businesses, individuals, and Looe Town Council have shown for this initiative. It is reassuring to know that some of the pressure caused by shoplifting and anti-social behaviour will be eased during the summer – our busiest time of year.
“This would not have been possible without the business community coming together to make it happen.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.