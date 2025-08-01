LOOE Town Council and Looe Business Forum have confirmed the return of Poseidon Town Security for the busy summer period.

The initiative – which will run from Saturday, July 26 to Tuesday, September 2 – aims to support the safety of residents, visitors and local businesses through visible patrols, early intervention, and crime prevention.

Businesses are also linked via a shared radio network, helping to deter shoplifting and report incidents in real time.

Following a successful 2024 pilot, the scheme received strong backing from the local business community, whose donations were matched by Looe Town Council to fund the service again this year. Last summer, reports made to Town Security led to an additional 20 hours of PCSO patrols in the town.

Jamie Pearn, Chair of Looe Business Forum said: “I am grateful for the support businesses, individuals, and Looe Town Council have shown for this initiative. It is reassuring to know that some of the pressure caused by shoplifting and anti-social behaviour will be eased during the summer – our busiest time of year.

“This would not have been possible without the business community coming together to make it happen.”