HAVE you ever thought of becoming a town councillor?
Well, Saltash Town Council are looking to provide you with the answer as part of a drop in session they will be holding on Thursday (March 13).
Local residents can head for the Guildhall in Lower Fore Street between 6pm and 8pm to ask questions of the town clerk, Sinead Burrows, as well as a number of the existing town councillors on what the role entails for those elected into office.
Thursday’s event follows up for the regular ‘Meet the Councillors’ sessions, the latest of which took place last weekend.
Saltash PC, Pip Davey, joined councillors on Fore Street, spending time listening to the questions and concerns of local residents.