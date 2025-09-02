THERE has been a sweet new addition to Torpoint’s high street with the opening of Mrs Browns Bakery in a previously empty shop.

Mayor Cllr Julie Martin was among the first customers to stop by, officially welcoming owner Georgia and her team to the town.

Mrs Browns Bakery offer a tempting range of treats, including breakfast wraps, burritos, homemade cakes and Japanese milk bread baked by Georgia’s husband Vince.

The bakery features a commercial kitchen at the back, where all items are baked on-site – from brownies and blondies to cookie pies.

The team also creates wedding cakes, birthday cakes, and buffets, combining everyday treats with special-order creations.

Locals have already flocked to the bakery, wishing Georgia and her team every success in their new venture.