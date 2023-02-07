A South East Cornwall town has launched a plea for a new community doctor in an unusual manner — by filming a flash mob music video.
Residents of Lostwithiel gathered at the King George V playing fields on Sunday, February 5 to film the music video, bringing along signs ranging from the serious to the comical, all-in aid of attracting their dream GP to the town.
It was the brain child of Emma Mansfield and Michelle Nineham, of Really Lovely Projects CIC, who were approached by Lostwithiel Surgery to create a nationwide marketing campaign to recruit new doctors to the town, with the retirement of one of the town’s current GP’s, Dr Howe, imminent.
Ms Mansfield said that in order to attract the best doctors to the town, they had to think beyond the box. She said: “Lostwithiel is a great town with an excellent doctor’s surgery, which is recognised as one of the best performing in England.
“We were approached by the surgery to create a marketing campaign to attract the very best doctors to consider coming to live and work in our great town. It could be a newly qualified doctor, or someone seeking a lifestyle change and we wanted to get the community together to show that if they decided to come to Lostwithiel, they’d be part of a great community.
“I have a background in advertising so I thought about how we needed something that would go nationwide and that’s where the idea of a flashmob music video to a Nina Simone song came from, the idea being to get the community together to really show what we’re about.”
After a clarion call was put on local social media groups to ask people to attend the field on a Sunday morning, members of the community were encouraged to attend with signs.
Those in attendance were also encouraged to bring and wear items that reflected their interests, such as a hobby or a specific uniform.
One individual brought his classic car and others were present with a litany of objects including rowing oars.
Also in attendance was birds of prey, horses, and the town’s tri-service emergency services crew.
Ms Mansfield said the event was a success. She added: “The community really turned out for this one — it was truly an impressive turn out although I’m sure there was one or two which were just keen to drive on the football pitch!
“We managed to complete the filming in an extra-quick time as everyone was organised, knew their parts and really worked together to get the video done. We’re really pleased with the end result and if there’s a GP reading this – Lostwithiel needs a doctor!”
The final music video is set to hit social media later this week, with a first screening scheduled for Thursday, February 8, between 6pm and 6.30pm at the town’s community centre.