Cllr Monk responded: “It is always horrible when you hear individual stories. I have to live and breathe them as well as most of our members do. The stories are heartbreaking about people and the conditions they have to live in. I think this highlights the need for the investment that we are making to improve the conditions of those properties as a priority. I welcome your question about whether we will spend 100 per cent of the money that we will raise from council tax [on second homes]. We still don’t know when that will exactly come through and we still don’t know how much that money will amount to. It is my preferred option that we spend every single bit of that money on housing across the board. However, that decision will probably have to be made by the next administration.”