Chairman of South West in Bloom, Jon Wheatley, was in the town last week to meet with Liskeard in Bloom (LIB) and view their work in the Cattle Market and Fore Street as part of a non-competitive award. While there, the judge was shown round some ‘hidden gems’ such as the Pipewell and Pig Meadow Lane, and had a chat with principal gardeners Lynette Rule and Lynda Fletcher about all the work carried out by LIB volunteers.