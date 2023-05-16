Regarding improvements to be made, Cllr Smith said: “Looking inwards a little, I feel that our communication as a council is something we need to do better than we do. It’s important that people know and understand what we do and, as well, what we don’t do! In turn, we need to be finding out what the people of the town and, in particular some of the younger people, would like to see us do or think we should be concentrating on. What are their ideas for improvements in the way we do things at the moment? It’s very much a two-way street. To achieve this, we aim to improve our communication channels and encourage people to use them. I also hope that I will be able to meet with more of the residents and get to know them better.