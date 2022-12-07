There was a good turnout for the Liskeard Lights Up event on December 3.
The streets were filled with Christmas joy and music as people from all over get ready in the run up to Christmas.
Cllr Simon Cassidy, Liskeard Town Mayor, said: ‘‘A huge thank you to all those volunteers from Liskeard Lights Up who have worked tirelessly to raise the funds and erect the lights and tree this year. Year after year they give up their time to make our town shine at Christmas and we are so very grateful to them .
‘‘In addition to the switch on there were performances from Lyskerret Choir, Liskeard Silver Band and a Samba Band. Also Liskeard Radio supported the event.’’
There was a number of Christmas events held on the day including the Santa fun run, the Christmas tree festival in the Methodist Church, a family Cornish Christmas trail, paint with Santa, and a number of Christmas fayre’s.
Local residents also had the opportunity to watch the Santa’s on bike parade where dozens of Santa’s rode through Ivybridge, Saltash and Liskeard on their way to Little Harbour Children’s Hospice, St Austell. Raising money for Children’s Hospice South West.
The event was enjoyed by all. One person from social media said: ‘‘It was a lovely event, thank you to everyone who made it a fantastic evening.’’