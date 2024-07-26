A Liskeard town councillor has returned from his seventh trip to deliver humanitarian aid to the people of Ukraine.
In total Cllr Simon Cassidy has travelled more than 20,000 miles in seven months during these trips.
This was the 198th van load of aid to be delivered from the people of Devon and Cornwall by the Cornwall and Devon Sending Love to Ukraine organisation.
In addition, some of the aid delivered on this occasion was diverted to the children’s hospital in Kiev which was hit by missiles the week before.
During their five day journey across Europe, the volunteers had the opportunity to visit a Ukrainian school in Warsaw. Here they listened to the young people perform traditional Ukrainian dance and music.
Thanks were also expressed to Lions Clubs across the South West for their donation of trauma teddy bears, which were presented to each of the children.
Cllr Cassidy said: "It was a really emotional day listening to the traumas the children had experienced, but at the same time, witnessing their resilience and their determination to succeed in life and make their parents proud."
For more information about Cornwall and Devon Sending Love to Ukraine visit sendinglovetoukraine.org