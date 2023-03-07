A NEW proposal to develop a derelict building has been rejected by a town council.
The former Silver Band Hall on Barn Street in Liskeard already has permission for conversion to four flats. A new application submitted in February by Parminder Brar would see the building turned into seven flats instead.
Presenting on behalf of the applicant to Liskeard Town Council, agent Tash Sibley advised that the facade of the building would remain in place while the rest of the property would be demolished. Each of the seven apartments would comply with standards on living space, she said, and the windows were designed to ensure privacy while providing natural light.
A waste management company could be involved in the disposal of refuse and mechanical ventilation would be provided in the building in accordance with regulations.
But councillors on the local planning committee felt that the density of housing being proposed was too high, and that seven flats would be an overdevelopment of the site. An earlier application in 2019 from Chandler Homes for seven flats had been withdrawn.
The council also felt that suitable and sufficient provision had not been made for the management of waste.
In a report from Liskeard Old Cornwall Society, Brian Oldham notes some of the history of the Silver Band Hall building.
The property was originally designed in 1854 as a chapel for the Bible Christians by prolific 19th century architect Henry Rice. Records show that on October 12 1904 Samuel Hooper of East Siblyback and Bessie Grigg of South Wardbrook came into Liskeard to be wed at the chapel in Barn Street.
The Wesleyan Reform Union used the building from 1924 until 1958, when it was purchased by Liskeard Silver Band for £300. The band held their practice nights there until fairly recent times, before relocating to Liskeard School and Community College.