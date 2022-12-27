LISKEARD Town Council has lodged its objection to a proposal for a new sewage treatment plant at Moorswater.
National Highways has applied for planning permission to install the facility at Toll House, just off the A38 on the Looe Mills Road.
The council’s planning committee has objected to the plan saying that they see no clear justification for building the new plant. The site is located in a critical drainage area, in a high risk flood zone, and the proposal was “not appropriate for the environment” said members.
The Environment Agency (EA) had also objected to the plan in October due to the absence of a Flood Risk Assessment and the site’s proximity to the East Looe River. The EA said that as the site lies within 8m of the river, it would need to be reassured that the proposal would not cause damage to the riverbank, divert or obstruct flood water from the river or affect the drainage of the river.
National Highways subsequently commissioned a consultant to carry out a flood risk assessment, which was sent to Cornwall Council in mid-December.
The consultant concluded that the proposal is “not currently considered to be a Water-Compatible Development” as the site is at moderate or high risk from surface water, river and groundwater flooding.
The consultant recommended that a detailed flood risk assessment be undertaken by a drainage specialist.