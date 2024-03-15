Cornish tourism businesses have proved they provide some of the best service in the region.
Various hospitality business in the Duchy including camping and glamping sites, holiday parks and hotels were amongst the winners of gold, silver and bronze accolades at the South West Tourism Excellence Awards held at the Great Hall of the University of Exeter on Thursday.
My Cottages in St Ives won gold in the self-catering accommodation of the year category.
THE PIG at Harlyn Bay was awarded gold in the small hotel of the year section whilst the bronze award went to Talland Bay Hotel and The idle Rocks in St Mawes.
Heligan Night Garden 2022 at The Lost Gardens of Heligan won silver in the tourism event/festival of the year.
Lappa Valley Railway in St Newlyn East was awarded silver in the large visitor attraction of the year.
Ben Patrick from Lappa Valley was one of the winners of the unsung hero award.
The Peterville Inn in St Agnes was presented with silver in pub of the year.
Trevassack Holidays in Helston received bronze in the accessible and inclusive tourism award.
Kilminorth in Looe was awarded silver in the dog friendly business of the year.
Ugly Butterfly, by Adam Handling in Carbis Bay was presented with silver in the ethical, responsible and sustainable tourism award as well as for the restaurant of the year award.
Gin & Vodka Masterclass – Colwith Farm Distillery received bronze in the experience of the year category.
Lydcott Glamping won bronze in the glamping business of the section award.
Padstow Holiday Village was awarded silver and The Park in Mawgan Porth bronze in the Holiday Park of the Year accolade.
Via Ferrata Cornwall in Penryn was presented bronze in the small attraction of the year
Julia Gray from the South West Coast Path Association was awarded the outstanding contribution to South West tourism award.
The annual event was the grand finale of 12 months of entry, judging and feedback. Many award winners have been nominated to represent the region in the national VisitEngland awards, which concludes in Liverpool in June.
Robin Barker, director of Services for Tourism Ltd, added: “The impact of these awards on the region’s top tourism businesses never ceases to amaze me. It means so much to them. Many congratulations to each and every one of them.”
Helen Wylde-Archibald, Wildanet CEO, who were title sponsors, added “Congratulations to all the winners.
“With the standard of entries being so high this year, it demonstrates the incredible work that businesses throughout the South West are doing to stand-out and help to position our region as one that is truly world-class.
“The region has so much to offer as a tourism destination in the UK, if not the world.”