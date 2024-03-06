A NUMBER of green fingered volunteers have helped to plant poppy seeds near a war memorial in Liskeard in preparation for the 80th anniversary of D-Day which will take place later this year.
Liskeard Town Council worked in partnership with Cornwall Council and CORMAC to plant the seeds around the Liskeard war memorial for the occasion which will take place on June 6.
CORMAC helped to prepare the area for volunteers to plant a ribbon of poppies leading up to the war memorial from Castle Park.
Deputy mayor Cllr Christina Whitty along with councillors Nick Craker, Tracey Adams, Richard Dorling and representatives of the Liskeard Royal British Legion all joined together to help with the planting.
Cllr Nick Craker who chairs the Liskeard Town Council’s communication and engagement committee, said: “Thank you to all the volunteers who came out to support the poppy planting. It will hopefully make for an eye catching gateway to the war memorial this summer and autumn as the nation commemorates the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings and that incredible generation of veterans.
“In Liskeard we will continue to mark these important events, ensuring the community has the opportunity to pay its respects.”