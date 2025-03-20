COMMODORE Dee Casey-Brown of the Torpoint Mosquito Sailing Club has expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Torpoint and Rame Lions Club for their continued support, particularly in aiding the club’s thriving cadet section.
For many years, the generous contributions and dedication of the Lions have played a vital role in fostering the next generation of sailors, ensuring young members have access to invaluable training, equipment, and opportunities on the water.
Last year they donated funds for new safety helmets, whilst more recently further funds have been used for some additional dinghy trollies and boat maintenance. The Lions have also donated to the club’s safety boats, which are used for dinghy racing, as well as the cadets section.
Dee emphasised the importance of community partnerships in sustaining and growing the club’s initiatives, highlighting the Lions unwavering commitment to supporting youth development in the local sailing community.
“These donations mean so much to the club and we are all very grateful for the support the Lions provide, not only for us, but also many other local groups and charities.
“The cadet section is run entirely by volunteers, so having great support from the Lions really does make a difference. The cadet section aims to provide youngsters with important life skills.
“Our cadets work as a team, as well as independently, and they build friendships, good communication skills and take responsibility for themselves as well as those around them. Just as important, they are out in the fresh air, having fun, all in a safe environment!”
The Torpoint Mosquito Sailing Club was founded in 1891 and has a long history of sailing from historic Mosquito class boats through to modern dinghies and yachts.
Located in the banks of the Tamar, just below the Torpoint Ferry, the club are always looking to welcome new members of all ages.