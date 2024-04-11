TORPOINT Town Council have given local residents an update to the improvement of their tennis courts which are set to be officially opened this month.
Late last year, the town council announced that it had partnered with LTA to invest in and refurbish the public tennis courts.
Since then, two tennis courts in Thanckes Park have been undergoing renovations with support of £60,000.
It has been reported that a gate access system has been fitted and the line painting works have been scheduled to be completed this month weather permitting.
Once the line painting works are complete, the posts and nets will be scheduled to be installed.
Part of the refurbishments aim was to look into the accessible facilities within the park tennis courts. In particular, opening up the sport to those from lower socioeconomic backgrounds, women and girls as well as providing opportunities for children and adults to get active, delivering significant physical and mental health and wellbeing benefits to participants.
The ‘top court’ is having is accessibility improved, to ensure a manual wheelchair user can access both sides of this tennis court.
Torpoint Town Council have given thanks to the Devonport Royal Dockyard Sport and Social Club for their donation towards the improvements.
It has been said that a grand opening event is being planned for later this month.