A TORPOINT resident has been sentenced to 36 months in prison for sex offences involving a child.
Anthony Beedell was tried at Leeds Crown Court on May 15, for attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child under 16, attempting to engage a child in sexual activity, attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activity, and attempting to meet a child following sexual grooming.
Following the trial, the defendant was sentenced to a total of 36 months imprisonment and placed on the Sex Offender Register until further order.