EARLIER today (April 9) it was announced by Tamar Crossing that the Torpoint-Plym ferry was out of action following a grounding incident.
An update was given to local residents which explained that the incident took place during its out of service planned maintenance period yesterday (April 8).
The vessel was grounded for four hours from 10.30am to around 2.30pm.
The work, which was being carried out on the vessel by the ferry engineering team, was time critical. It was reported that the work ran slightly over time resulting in the ebbing tide partially causing the ferry to ground on the slipway.
Shortly after, the incident was reported to the King’s Harbour Master and the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA). Serco Maritime services arrived promptly at the scene to support.
At around 2.30pm yesterday the ferry was refloated on the incoming tide.
Safety checks were carried out, however, Tamar Crossings have suggested that the ferry is anticipated to remain out of service until a precautionary diving survey of its hull is completed at some point today.