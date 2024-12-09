IT was an afternoon of smiles and laughter as 107 Torpoint residents came together for the Over 70s Christmas lunch.
The event - organised by Councillor Rachel Evans BEM - proved a resounding success with guests enjoying a hearty festive fayre.
“This event is my favourite of the year,” said Rachel. “When I was mayor, I hosted a Platinum Jubilee event for this generation and realised the importance of bringing this group of people together.
“With cost of living concerns, the reduction of the winter heating allowance and loneliness a particular concern, I want them to know we care and want them to have a little bit of fun.
“Special thanks must go to all of my volunteers, as well as Mayor Gary Davies, who gave us the Council Chambers free for use, as well as the Torpoint and Rame Peninsula Lions Club, Resilience Communications Limited, Torpoint CHAT and Torpoint Cooperative Society, who sponsored this year’s lunch.”