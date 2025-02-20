A MAN from Torpoint is on a mission to uncover the truth behind a long-standing local mystery — the identity of an unknown gentleman buried in the South East Cornwall town.
On Friday, February 28, Simon Owens will hold a talk and discussion about ‘Some Mother’s Son’ — where he aims to shed some light on the gentlemen, who was found at Trethill Cliff at Tregantle on January 22, 1982.
Found in a farmer’s field near Tregantle Fort, great efforts went into trying to establish the identity of the mystery man, who was believed to be aged between 25 and 30.
Having carried out his own subtle investigations, including speaking to police officers involved in the case at the time, Simon is hoping that local residents may themselves be able to help piece together further information on the identity of the mysterious man, who was buried on October 24, 1983.
His headstone, which has the words ‘Some Mother’s Son’ on it, is located in Torpoint’s Horson Cemetery.
“I’ve been able to find out certain bits of information in relation to the unidentified man,” said Simon. “That has come from my own research and by also talking to some of the police officers involved at the time.
“Just who this person is, however, remains a real mystery. Many people believe that he was found on the beach, but that’s not the case, it was in fact in a field up on the cliffs.
“The idea of the evening is not just for me to talk about what I have found out, but more so have a discussion with locals, some of who may have an idea of who this gentlemen is.”
The ‘Some Mother’s Son’ talk and discussion evening will take place at the Committee Room, 4 York Road, Torpoint, starting at 7pm.