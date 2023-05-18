Users of the Torpoint Ferry have been warned there are currently approximately 60-minute waits on both sides of the river to cross.
This is due to an electrical fault on one of the ferries reducing the service to a single ferry.
In the latest update, Tamar Crossings said that as of 13:55, the previous delays which had been 30 minutes had now increased to an hour's wait for crossing.
A spokesperson said: "A faulty component has been identified on the emergency power unit that affects safety. We expect the Tamar ferry will not return to service until after 6pm today following critical safety checks.
"There is an approximate 60-minute wait on both sides of the river. We apologise for any inconvenience caused. "