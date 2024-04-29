The Tamar ferry will undergo a number of key inspections during its refit including; a mandatory dry docking to allow a survey of the underwater hull to ensure the material state is sufficient to safely last a further five years — this is a statutory requirement and satisfactory completion is required to allow the issue of a Chain Ferry Certificate by the regulatory authority, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency — replacing of systems and equipment that are becoming obsolete or have reached end of life, including chainwheel drive couplings and bearings together with propulsion motor electronic drive components and finally a repaint of the vessel both above and below the waterline.