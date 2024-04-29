THE Tamar II ferry left Torpoint last week to travel to Falmouth for its five yearly refit at the A&P dry dock facilities.
The ferry is currently due to return to service in June, however, if weather conditions are good and there are no other issues, the ferry could return to service earlier.
During the refit period, the two remaining ferries will continue to run the service - one leaving each side of the river every 15 minutes between 6.30am and 10pm and a single half hourly, night service ferry from 10pm to 6.30am.
Tamar Crossings, who manage the ferries, will be providing regular updates on the service via their social media channels.
This ferry service is believed to be the world’s biggest and busiest chain ferry service and the UK’s busiest inland waterway ferry crossing, according to Tamar Crossings.
The crossings provide a 24 hour chain ferry service in all weathers for up to 8,000 vehicles, including emergency vehicles, and 1,500 pedestrians each day, 365 days a year.
Achieving this service requires a significant planned maintenance programme. While the majority of maintenance is carried out while the vessels are afloat or during off peak periods while an individual vessel is not on scheduled service, some maintenance activities have to be carried out during refits in dry dock conditions.
The Tamar ferry will undergo a number of key inspections during its refit including; a mandatory dry docking to allow a survey of the underwater hull to ensure the material state is sufficient to safely last a further five years — this is a statutory requirement and satisfactory completion is required to allow the issue of a Chain Ferry Certificate by the regulatory authority, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency — replacing of systems and equipment that are becoming obsolete or have reached end of life, including chainwheel drive couplings and bearings together with propulsion motor electronic drive components and finally a repaint of the vessel both above and below the waterline.
A spokesperson from Tamar Crossings said: “These refits are essential to maximise the life of the ferries and ensure that we continue to provide a safe and reliable service.
“We are working closely with A&P to ensure that the works are completed on schedule and the ferry is back in service as quickly as possible.”
Mike Spicer, managing director of A&P Falmouth, added: "We are pleased to welcome Torpoint Ferries back to A&P Falmouth with the arrival of TAMAR II.
“The A&P project team has been liaising closely with Tamar Crossings to plan the refit. We are proud of our collaborative working partnership with the ferries team and we look forward to a very successful refit."