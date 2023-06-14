The Tamar Crossing team have announced that work to refurbish the PLYM is nearly complete.
The final stage, which focuses on the ramps and ship systems, was carried out over the weekend and the beginning of this week, with the ferry currently due to return to Torpoint on Friday morning.
A spokesperson explained: "Once Torpoint Ferry staff have carried out final quality assurance and system checks , the ferry will then be made ready for the tow back to Torpoint.
"Providing the remaining work goes smoothly, and subject to favourable weather and sea conditions, we are expecting PLYM to leave Falmouth on Thursday (June 15) evening for its 44 nautical miles sea journey.
"As soon as PLYM has returned to Torpoint, staff from Tamar Crossings and A&P Falmouth will remove the towing gear and start to prepare the vessel for service. This will include reconnecting the ferry to the chains, restoring the lifesaving & firefighting equipment and seating, and carrying out engineering trials of the upgraded chain drive system."
This final stage is expected to take up to five days to complete. The Maritime and Coastguard Agency and Lloyds Register will carry out their inspections before clearing the ferry for service