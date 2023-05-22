Work on the re-fit of the PLYM ferry is continuing.
The ferry is currently at the A & P dry dock facilities in Falmouth and thanks to the recent sunny weather good progress has been made with painting the ferry.
Work has also been continuing on the ramps, including minor structural repairs and the replacement of hinge components. In the machinery spaces bilges are being painted, tanks and void spaces inspected, valves stripped down and the components making up the chain drive system removed and overhauled.
The ferry ramp