REFITTERS are currently waiting for weather conditions to improve before moving one of the Torpoint ferries into dry dock at Falmouth.
Strong winds have delayed the next stage of the operation until the weekend, despite the LYNHER vessel having already completed a successful journey to the port on Monday.
The ferry, which is due for scheduled maintenance, is currently moored alongside a jetty as wind speeds reported at around 20 knots, mean it has not been possible to manoeuvre the ferry immediately into the dry dock as originally planned.
Winds are expected to reduce over the weekend, which will enable the ferry to be moved into the dry dock on Sunday. A&P Falmouth are continuously monitoring the forecasts and will bring the docking forward if conditions allow.
During the refit period the service between Torpoint and Devonport is being provided by the two remaining ferries, one leaving each side of the river every 15 minutes (on the hour and 15, 30 and 45 minutes past the hour), between 6.30am and 10pm and a single half hourly, night service ferry from 10pm to 6.30am.