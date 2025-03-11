LOCAL schoolchildren joined councillors and other dignitaries from Torpoint to commemorate Commonwealth Day with a special flag-raising ceremony at Sparrow Park.
The event, held in unity with communities across the Commonwealth, celebrated shared values of democracy, diversity and co-operation.
As the Commonwealth flag was hoisted, attendees — including youngsters from Torpoint Community College, Carbeile Junior School and Torpoint Nursery and Infant School — reflected on the importance of international friendship and the role of young people in shaping a brighter future.
Also in attendance were town councillors, town crier, Mike Pearn, plus representatives from the Torpoint Archives and Heritage Centre.
Deputy town mayor, Cllr Kim Brownhill, raised the flag with support from Leo, Peyton, Cameron, Bella and Chris, before reading the affirmation.