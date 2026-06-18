A TORPOINT-based autism support charity is urging families across the Rame Peninsula to share their experiences of special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) provision in a bid to build a clearer picture of local support gaps.
Beat4Autism CIC, which supports autistic individuals and their families, says it is collecting real-life case studies to better understand the challenges facing parents and carers in the area.
The not-for-profit organisation runs a charity shop on Fore Street in Torpoint and delivers a range of community-based support, including sensory-friendly events, woodland and nature activities, parent retreats, and inclusive festive sessions such as accessible Santa’s grottos.
Now, the group says it wants to hear directly from families to highlight what life is really like when accessing SEND services locally.
A spokesperson said the information gathered will be used to support wider discussions on provision in the Torpoint and Rame Peninsula area, and could help strengthen the case for improved services in the future.
Families are being asked to share whether their child currently travels outside the area for education or is being home educated due to a lack of suitable local provision.
The charity also wants to understand how far children are travelling, whether any transport funding or support is in place, and what barriers families have faced when trying to secure appropriate SEND education or support.
Parents and carers are also being encouraged to provide wider details about their experiences, including delays in assessments, appeals processes, support received, or any difficulties navigating the system.
Beat4Autism has stressed that all responses will be treated in strict confidence, used anonymously, and handled only for the purpose of gathering evidence and lived experience.
The deadline for responses is Sunday, June 21, although the charity has apologised for the short notice and thanked families in advance for their time.
Lizeta Fellows, from Beat4Autism, said the appeal is about ensuring local voices are heard and that families’ experiences are properly reflected in future conversations about SEND services.
She said every response will help build a stronger understanding of the pressures families are facing, and could play an important role in highlighting the reality of SEND provision across the local area.
The charity added that even small contributions could make a meaningful difference in shaping discussions about how services might be improved for children and families in the future.
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