SALTASH Town Council says it has been made aware of reports of individuals approaching residents in the area offering gardening work – but have confirmed they are not connected to the authority.
Similar reports have also been highlighted in both Torpoint and Millbrook – with warnings circulating across local community groups.
It is claimed some callers have been requesting cash payments upfront and suggesting residents could face court action if work is not completed.
A Saltash Town Council spokesperson said: “Please note that these individuals are not associated with Saltash Town Council. If members of the public are concerned, we advise them to contact Devon & Cornwall Police.”
Devon and Cornwall Police have also been made aware of concerns from local residents.
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