TORPOINT is buzzing with holiday spirit this December, but amidst the jingling bells and festive lights, a local charity was quietly transforming Christmas for children with autism.
The initiative, led by the community-focused charity Beat4Autism CIC, aimed to create a magical, yet sensory-friendly, Christmas grotto that would allow every child to experience the wonder of the season.
For many children, visiting Santa’s grotto is a cherished tradition. However, the bustling crowds, loud music, and bright lights can be overwhelming for children with autism.
Recognising this, Beat4Autism, which was set-up by Director, Lizeta Fellows six years ago, the now annual event, held at St James’ Church in Torpoint, really does make a significant difference to local children and families.
“We wanted to ensure that no child felt excluded from the magic of Christmas,” said Lizeta, who has two children of her own who suffer from autism. “It’s about creating an environment where they can truly feel comfortable and enjoy what Christmas has to offer.”
Having initially started Beat4Autism as an online Facebook group, it’s now grown into a wonderful community for families, including the creation of a shop in Torpoint High Street, as well as other events throughout the course of the calendar year.
“It was just after we came out of lockdown that I first had the idea of setting up a sensory-friendly grotto,” explained Lizeta. “There were children out there, including my own, who had never experienced going to see Santa.
“For all of them, just going into a shopping centre or a garden centre is too overwhelming. It’s too many people, it’s noisy, it’s flashing lights, so that’s we would create our own. This is now our fifth year of running the grotto and we have people from all over come along.
“Each year we have at least one child who have never experienced something like this, so it’s the reason I keep going. For that one child, we can help change their whole perspective of Christmas. It’s very emotional, especially for me and the families, but to see them experience something that a lot of them thought they would never experience is just amazing.”
This year’s grotto ran from December 7-9 and included 15-minute slots for families, allowing them their own unique time and space with Santa and his helpers.