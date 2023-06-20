A surprise party was held for John Dryden bandmaster of Torpoint Silver Band to celebrate his 90th birthday.
John was commissioned as a band leader in the Salvation Army at the age of 16 and has conducted various bands and vocal groups.
Not only does John lead the band but still continues to play the ‘Last Post’ at the annual Remembrance service at the age of 90.
On the day, the whole band turned out to celebrate John’s special day. There were cakes, balloons and, of course, a rendition of ‘happy birthday’. John, assisted by his wife Sandra, blew out the candles and then received gifts.
John said he was taken aback with all the kindness shown and thanked all the members who turned up to celebrate his special occasion.