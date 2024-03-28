THE Torpoint and Rame Peninsula Royal British Legion branch hosted a ceremony last week to thank local residents.
During the event, a presentation of certificates of appreciation were given out to individuals, groups and organisations who had been recognised in their fundraising efforts towards to Poppy Appeal.
Awardees were those who had gone the extra mile in supporting the efforts of raising funds for the annual event.
John Tivnan the local Poppy Appeal organiser along with the Torpoint and Rame Peninsula Royal British Legion chairman, Colin Prideaux, and club president, Terry Moore, gave their personal thanks as the awards were presented.
John went on to say that like so many other charities fundraising post-COVID has been particularly difficult but the generosity and support in the area has been fantastic considering the financial pressures faced by all.
The next planned public event for the branch will be the annual re-dedication of the standard on Sunday, June 9, at St James Church Torpoint.
The Torpoint and Rame Peninsula Royal British Legion branch meet on the second Wednesday of the month at Old Comrades and United Services Club, Modder road, Torpoint at 7.30pm.