Tornado hits Boardmasters festival sending tents flying
A tornado swept through Boardmasters Festival this weekend sending tents flying into the air and into campers.
Steven Peddle, took a clip around midday yesterday, showing tents being whipped up by wind around in a circle just near the main arena.
Music fans watched on in shock as the tents circled in the air around 100 metres off the ground with one even colliding and wrapping itself around an unsuspecting person.
Power line builder Steven, from Devon, said: “I am down here with a friend that is performing at the festival and saw it starting, with not many people around noticing.
“There was no wind at all, just very hot, and then you could see it building up and spiralling with dust.
“Then it started ripping tents up and headed toward the main arena.
“I’m not sure if there was any damage to the main tents but I saw at least 10 tents ripped up and sent over 100 metres in the air.
“They were being thrown across the camp site, with one coming down and wrapping around the guy walking.”
Watch the tornado strike:
