THE MP for North Cornwall has defended the record of the government after claims of implementing ‘real-terms school cuts’.
Cornwall Liberal Democrats have said that schools across the duchy will recieve a £11.8-million cut to spending across 2024/2025, citing data from the National Education Union (NEU). The party has demanded the government address the issue by boosting funding for local schools as they ‘struggle to balance the books’.
They added that it would represent a £168 cut for each pupil currently attending school.
However, Scott Mann, the MP for North Cornwall has responded to the claims, saying that funding in Cornwall had increased every year since he became the member of parliament for the area.
Liberal Democrat Deputy Group Leader and Councillor for Bodmin St Petroc Leigh Frost said: “This Conservative government has failed Cornwall’s children. Parents in our community should not have to send their children to schools which have had their funding decimated by a Conservative government that has lost interest in providing high-quality education.
“Investing in education is investing in our future but this Conservative government has let school buildings crumble and overseen a severe shortage of teachers. Far from preparing the next generation for the future, ministers have totally abandoned them. It is time for change.’
Responding to the claims, Scott Mann MP said that funding had been frozen under his predecessor. He said: “Per-pupil funding has risen every year since I was elected MP in 2015. It was frozen under our previous MP.
“Throughout my time in Parliament I have sought to close the gap the last government created between urban school funding and rural school funding; this gap is shrinking.
“Independent research and figures can be found at the House of Commons library.”