Top student chef wins award
Talented chefs and home cooks have been recognised in the region’s most prestigious chef contest, including a young chef from Looe.
The South West Chef of the Year competition, which was founded by renowned chef Michael Caines MBE DL, returned with a bang this week after a two-year break enforced by the pandemic. The winners were announced at a glittering awards ceremony at Exeter Golf and Country Club providing some light in what has been a challenging time for the industry.
The competition was established 19 years ago and is the only culinary competition in the UK that recognises professional chefs, student chefs, junior cooks and home cooks.
It is widely regarded as one of the UK’s leading culinary competitions.
Dylan Evered, from The Sardine Factory, Looe and City College Plymouth won the award for Student/Apprentice chef for 16 to 19-year-olds.
Dylan is currently undertaking an apprenticeship at the restaurant in Looe with the aim to become an official commis chef in January next year.
Dylan said: “Once I have finished my apprenticeship I would like to continue working at the Sardine factory for a couple more years learning new things as a go. However, down the line five years or so my head chef, Charlie Walters, is planning to buy and own his own restaurant which I would love to eventually be head chef at.
“Becoming a chef isn’t what I planned on doing I just kind of fell into it. It started with me looking for a summer job and ending up at the Sardine factory as a KP.
‘‘However, two shifts in and I got offered a prep chef job so I decided to take the offer up and started doing little bits around the kitchen which led to me eventually running my own section and dominating in the kitchen with the boys.’’
Organisers said the competition provides a platform for the region’s young chefs to build their profiles and an opportunity for the industry to promote the high standards of hospitality in the region.
The competition aims to recognise the skill and creativity of professional chefs and amateur cooks; nurture up-and-coming professional and student chefs and provide a platform from which competitors can highlight their skills and develop their careers.
It also works with schools, supporting students to develop culinary skills and an interest in food and cooking, and to inspire those considering a career in catering. Michael Caines, joint founder and head judge of the competition, congratulated the winners.
He said: “The standard of dishes from our participants was exceptionally high, demonstrating the very talented chefs we have here in the South West.
“After a two-year break, it was incredibly rewarding to be back at Exeter College, where we stage the competition, to see the sheer talent on show from the competitors. We’re looking forward to see how their careers develop in the future.”
Other chefs that were awarded included; Nathan Johnson, Joe Cotton, Munopa Nhete, Syd Yarde, Jayden Watson, Andrew Jenkinson, Lewis Brown and Harrison Brockington.
