THE third event of the Primary Schools Cross Country season saw 449 of the 454 starters cross the finish line at Cotehele last week.
During the event 35 schools from all over the county were represented.
A spokesperson explained: “Now that we’ve had our third race, we have 268 runners that have qualified for medals already by completing all three.
“We had one Year 3/4 boy who missed his race and ran in the 5/6 race, and instead of doing just one lap he went round with his friend and completed two lap and really enjoyed it!”
Results:
Year 3 and 4 girls’ race:
1st – Emilia Kennedy, Year 4, Pensilva; 2nd – Theia Jones, Year 4, Burraton; 3rd – Shara Ingleby, Year 4, Burraton.
Year 3 and 4 boys’ race:
1st – Jacob Sweeney, Year 4, Bishop Cornish; 2nd – Connor Francome, Year 4, Lewannick; 3rd – Barnaby Stacey, Year 4, Lewannick.
Year 5 and 6 girls’ race:
1st – Florrie Zinn, Year 6, Carbeile; 2nd – Tilly Day, Year 6, Dobwalls; 3rd – Daisy Elliot, Year 6, Brunel.
Year 5 and 6 boys’ race:
1st – Lucas Sweeney, Year 6, Bishop Cornish; 2nd – Joseph Cox, Year 6, St Stephens; 3rd – Rafe Jackson, Year 5, Looe.
The fourth event of the Primary Schools Cross-Country League will be taking place this Friday (Febuary 2), by permission of Mr Philip Congdon, at the Landrake Motox course.
Run start times:
Year 3/4 girls — 3.45pm
Year 3/4 boys — 3.55pm
Year 5/6 girls — 4.05pm Year 5/6 boys — 4.20pm
This race will be the area team qualifier for Newquay cross country championships in March.
The first seven runners in each age/race category from Years 4, 5 and 6 but including year 3 if they finish in top seven will automatically qualify with an 8th to be decided upon merit.